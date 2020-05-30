Kentucky woman found shot in head, man taken into custody

Kentucky State Police said an investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the head Friday.

Scottsville police said they responded to a domestic-related call around 7:30 p.m. When police arrived they said they found 40-year-old Misty McKeel with a gunshot wound to the head.

Stephen Higgason, 40, was on the scene and taken into custody, according to police.

McKeel was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, and her condition is not known at this time.