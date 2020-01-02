Kentucky woman fatally shoots son on New Year's Day

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky woman fatally shot her adult son.

News outlets report the shooting occurred on New Year's Day at a home near Nicholasville.

Jessamine County Sheriff's Lt. Anthony Purcell said the mother called 911 after the shooting and told deputies the act was self-defense. Purcell said 30-year-old James Davis was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died.

The woman was questioned and released by the sheriff’s department. Purcell said no charges have been filed, but detectives continue to investigate.

 
