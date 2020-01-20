Kentucky woman accidentally sets herself on fire while smoking cigarette

A day off school for one Kentucky family turned into a nightmare for the mother.

She had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering serious burns.

The woman was using a gas can to fill up a children's size motorcycle. She was smoking a cigarette at the same time, which caused vapors from the gas to ignite and set her on fire.

Authorities are warning others about the dangers of smoking while working around flammable items.

"Our advice would be to use common sense. Do not use any kind of flammable device when you're using gasoline or any kind of flammable liquid," said Caption Russ Wood with Independence Police.

Fire does not need to come into contact with gasoline to start a fire. Vapors produced by fuel can ignite if they waft close enough to any source of strong heat.