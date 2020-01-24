Kentucky woman reunited with her missing dog after two years

A Kentucky woman has found her dog after more than two years and we can't stop watching the reunion video.

Facebook user Bec E. Bien said her dog, a heeler-border collie mix named Emmy Lou Harris, was missing for two years and four months.

“She was picked up by Metro near Churchill Downs,” Bien told WYMT's sister station, WAVE 3 News. “Two days after Christmas, though, she was positively sighted in Portland but ran from the rescuers.”

Bien said a friend she met through the search for Emmy Lou saw a post with the dog’s photo on the Metro Animal Services website and called her.

“I live two hours away in Franklin, Ky., so I got in my car and arrived 20 minutes before they closed,” she said. “Emmy never stayed a night in the shelter.”

Bien said she now plans to dedicate herself to helping others find their missing dogs by providing tips on how to search.

Here's the video of that heartwarming encounter: