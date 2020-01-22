Kentucky will continue hemp program as pilot for a year

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will continue operating its hemp program as a research pilot program for another year before transitioning to a commercial program.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a news release Tuesday that Congress gave state agriculture departments the option to continue pilot programs before submitting plans to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The industry has changed dramatically, but the national hemp marketplace is experiencing some real challenges. After much discussion with industry stakeholders in Kentucky, I determined our state will operate our current hemp program for another year as we responsibly make plans to take Kentucky’s hemp industry into the next phase in 2021 and beyond," Quarles said.

Growers can apply until March 15 to grow hemp in Kentucky. The application is available online. Processor applications are also available there and will be accepted year-round.

“Kentucky hemp producers have learned a lot since the beginning of the 2014 pilot program as they explore the crop’s potential, and we have the nation’s best Agriculture Commissioner in Ryan Quarles leading the way. By maintaining the pilot program for another growing season, Commissioner Quarles is protecting Kentucky’s farmers, processors and manufacturers while the U.S. Department of Agriculture continues developing its final rule,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.