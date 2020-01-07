Kentucky waiving testing fees for people seeking GED diploma

Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will start waiving testing fees for people wanting to obtain a GED diploma.

Beshear said Tuesday that the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet allocated $600,000 in state funding to waive the test fees.

The goal is to eliminate a financial barrier for people seeking GED diplomas.

In Kentucky, more than 335,000 adults lack a high school or GED diploma.

“Education is the key to a better future for the Commonwealth and our citizens,” Beshear said, adding, “This state funding will remove one more barrier for Kentuckians and provide them one more opportunity to earn their GED – a critical piece to helping the more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma to participate in our workforce and thrive.”

The fee being waived is $120, and the waiver applies to first-time test takers.

“Every Kentuckian has the right to quality education,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “As a teacher, I know there is no greater way to positively change a person’s economic situation than lifting their level of education. This announcement is a step forward for our state and signifies our commitment to education.”

Beshear says the funding could help about 5,000 Kentuckians secure GED diplomas this year.