Voters in Kentucky will soon be able to request an absentee ballot.

The head of the Kentucky Board of Education says the state is creating a website for registered voters.

Voters can either return the completed ballot by mail or drop it off in person at their county clerk's office.

At least on precinct will still be open in each county for in-person voting.

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday.

The primary election is June 23rd.