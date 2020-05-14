Kentucky volunteer firefighter faces two arson charges

A volunteer firefighter in Lincoln County is facing arson charges.

Our sister station WKYT reports that Kentucky State Police said there were two fires that were determined to have been intentionally set.

After investigation, KSP says they determine 20-year-old Jeffery Knouse was a suspect.

KSP says Knouse was interviewed and he confessed to setting both fires.

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bound in the Lincoln County Regional Jail on two counts of arson.