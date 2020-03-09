University of Kentucky's system network reboots after cyber attack

A month-long attack on the computer networks at Kentucky's largest university system has prompted officials to conduct a major reboot of the networks.

University of Kentucky executive vice president for finance and administration Eric Monday told the Lexington Herald-Leader that officials believe the prolonged cyber attack was resolved by a campus-wide network outage Sunday at the University of Kentucky and UK HealthCare.

He says the attack started in early February from outside of the United States.

University spokesman Jay Blanton says patient safety and access to care was never compromised.

UK HealthCare has nearly 2 million registered patients.