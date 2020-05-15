Kentucky to reopen state parks on June 1

Gov. Andy Beshear says state parks will start reopening soon in Kentucky.

It's the latest step to ease restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Beshear said Friday that the parks will reopen June 1 in an effort to revive tourism revenue in the bluegrass state. He says four state resort parks being used to house some coronavirus patients won’t reopen to the public on June 1. Those resort parks are Lake Cumberland, Lake Barkley, Blue Licks Battlefield and Buckhorn Lake.

Beshear reported four more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. That raises the state’s total death count to at least 332 since the pandemic began.

