Kentucky to open more offices to issue Real ID licenses

A Kentucky official says the state will ramp up its Real ID program.

Real ID project manager Sarah Jackson says more regional offices will open to issue the special licenses many people will need to board domestic flights.

Jackson gave an update Monday to a legislative panel. In a race against a deadline, the state has opened four offices to issue Real ID licenses.

Jackson says the state is “on the cusp" of opening three or four more offices in the coming weeks. She says up to 12 to 14 offices could be open by early summer.