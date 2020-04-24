Kentucky to get $1.7 Billion from CARES act

The Commonwealth will receive more than $1 billion from the coronavirus relief act.

According to Senator Mitch McConnell's office, the money will go towards providing COVID-19 testing and hospital treatment, acquiring personal protective equipment and other supplies for medical professionals and first responders, paying healthcare, public safety and public health professionals responding to the coronavirus crisis, expanding services like food delivery, distance learning, telework and care for homeless populations, and providing grants to small businesses to compensate for required closures.

“To address the widespread health and economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, I led the Senate to take bold action in support of families, workers, small businesses, and our healthcare heroes,” said Senator McConnell.

This also allows local government to work with Governor Andy Beshear to access additional federal funding.