Kentucky to expand testing at long-term care facilities

Kentucky plans to do coronavirus testing at all nursing homes across the state.

The strategy is aimed at a hard-hit segment during the pandemic. State Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander says health officials hope to reach every long-term facility in about two months.

He offered details about the testing plans Friday. He says testing will be done at no charge to the facilities, residents and staff.

The virus has been especially deadly among the state’s older population, particularly for those with underlying health conditions.