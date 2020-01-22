Kentucky suspends mine licenses at Perry, Pike County coal operations

Kentucky suspended mine licenses at coal operations in Perry and Pike Counties.

The Kentucky Division of Mine Safety said some American Resources Corporation employees still have not been paid. Some of those miners in Pike County blocked a train last week in protest.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reviewed court records and found that ARC has faced several legal battles over its alleged failure to make good on lease payments. The report also showed that ARC left a mine in Perry County at risk of flooding after it laid off nearly its entire workforce and failed to pay the mine's power bill.

We received a statement from ARC Tuesday, saying the recent dismissal of one lawsuit will mean the company can move forward with expanding operations and re-employing personnel.

You can read the statement from ARC below: