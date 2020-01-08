Kentucky struggles with urgent need for local blood donations

Blood donations are urgently needed in Kentucky after severe weather and other circumstances canceled several mobile blood drives in Eastern Kentucky.

Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center are asking people to donate as soon as possible.

“We always see a decline in donations over the holidays, but this year the decline was particularly dramatic due to the timing of the holidays,” Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing said. “That slump, coupled with weather-related drive cancelations this week in Eastern Kentucky, has left us with blood shortages. We urge the public to donate as soon as possible to help boost the blood supply.”

All blood types are needed, but O- donors are especially in high demand because that blood type can be safely transfused to all patients.

Since the start of 2020, transfusions have outpaced donations by more than 600 in Kentucky. KBC supplies more than 70 hospitals in the state.

KBC has six donor centers, including one in Somerset and one in Pikeville. To find donor center locations and hours, click here. To find a mobile blood drive near you, click here.