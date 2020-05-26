Kentucky set to resume courtroom proceedings, trials on June 1

Kentucky's legal system has been more or less shud down since March.

(Photo: Phil Pendleton)

But that is set to change on June 1 when courtroom proceedings and trials are set to resume.

While some legal proceedings have continued, mostly over some kind of video call, in-person cases are slated to start back up next week.

Prosecutor for Knox and Laurel Counties Jackie Steele says these in-person trials will be much different.

Even calling in a jury will be different because jury trials typically have more than 100 people crammed into a courtroom before that number is gradually whittled down.

Steele says the jury selection period will likely be extended. Additionally, jurors will have to wear masks and will be spread out.

Attorneys, however, will not be required to wear masks but will have to keep some distance from each other. According to Steele, the masks will interfere with the courtroom recording system.

“We don’t have any courtrooms big enough to hold 80 to 100 to start jury selection," Steele said. "So, we believe jury selection will be done in stages.”

Because in-person trials and proceedings have been on halt since March, there are a large number of cases that have been delayed or pushed back several months.

The Kentucky Supreme Court has also put certain cost-cutting measures in place including a hiring freeze and suspension of all out of state travel to help offset the lack of funds coming through the court system.