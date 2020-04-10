Kentucky senior facilities grapple with COVID-19, keeping residents safe

On Thursday Governor Andy Beshear announced that more than 150 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Kentucky nursing homes and at least 16 people have died.

Families across the country continue to say goodbye to loved ones lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, sister station WKYT< learned of at least 20 cases at a nursing home in Adair County.

Long term healthcare officials in Kentucky have been preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 for more than a month, as national news was spreading.

“We got news about what was happening in Washington State,” says Betsy Johnson, with the Kentucky Association of Healthcare Facilities.

“It really became, at least for me, personally, very real,” she says. “So, at that time we started ramping up trying to be prepared.”

Governor Beshear ordered visitors restricted, but facilities added additional steps. Despite those steps, the virus is still making its way to some vulnerable communities.

“It's everything from restricting visitors, of course, to no longer having, unfortunately for the residence activities where they gather in large settings, no more communal dining,” says Johnson.

She expects new protocols will be put in place after the governor announced the formation of a long term care task force.