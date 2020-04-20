Kentucky schools to remain on NTI curriculum rest of 2019/2020 school year

During a call with all superintendents, Kentucky Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown announced schools will remain on NTI instruction for the rest of the year.

The call comes just weeks after Governor Andy Beshear pushed schools to extend non-traditional instruction (NTI) through April. There will also be no KPREP testing this year.

Some school districts adjusted NTI work in recent weeks to relieve some stress on not only students but also parents.

Interim KDE Commissioner Brown said on the call each school district needs to reach its typical 1,062 instruction hours. To help school districts superintendents can count NTI days as 7 hours.

Retired teachers may also continue to substitute without it impacting their retirement.

Through the new benchmarks laid out last week by the president, governor and healthcare leaders, the start of the 2020-21 school year remains uncertain.