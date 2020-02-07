Kentucky schools hope new initiative will attract more teachers

Kentucky's largest school system teamed up with the University of Louisville to start a teacher residency program.

The program is aimed at combating teacher shortages. The Courier Journal reports it would allow people who received a degree in a field other than education to get a master's degree from U of L while shadowing an experienced teacher at Jefferson County Public Schools.

In exchange, participants would commit to teaching in one of the district's lowest-performing schools for five years.

An initial 30-person cohort is expected to begin courses in June.

Requirements to apply include a bachelor's degree with at least a 2.75 GPA.