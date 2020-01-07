Kentucky school finance director accused of embezzling $1.5M

A Kentucky public school system's finance director is accused of embezzling $1.5 million from the district over nearly 10 years.

Franklin County Schools officials confirmed former administrator Lesley Wade resigned in June amid an FBI investigation.

Superintendent Mark Kopp told The State Journal Monday that Wade has since reached a plea agreement. He said he was given clearance last week to comment on the case, but added that the school district does not know the details of the agreement.

The system's internal investigation revealed Wade is accused of creating fake invoices then doctoring checks to divert the funds to herself.

