Kentucky responds to coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

Kentucky officials say a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home has forced the evacuation of dozens of residents to hospitals.

Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander says 39 residents and 20 staff at Nazareth Clifton in Louisville tested positive for the virus. He said Tuesday that those residents were transferred to local hospitals.

As a result, he says the facility was stabilized.

The outbreak was detected as part of the state’s efforts to test residents and staff at long-term care facilities across Kentucky.

