McConnell: Kentucky to receive more than $97 million for increased COVID-19 testing

On Wednesday Senator Mitch McConnell announced that Kentucky would receive more than $97 million from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act for increased COVID-19 testing.

Last week the act gave more than $10.3 million to Kentucky's community health centers.

“Expanding the availability of testing is one of the best ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep Kentucky families safe,” said Senator McConnell. “Over the past several months, we’ve seen American ingenuity mobilize a full-scale response to this crisis. I’m grateful to the Kentuckians who continue to step up to this challenge, helping their neighbors and our Commonwealth. As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to deliver $108 million to increase testing in Kentucky so we can help save lives and begin to safely re-open our economy.”

The Paycheck Protection Program has given more than $3.2 billion to Kentucky families and has given small businesses access to more than $5.3 billion in loans.