Kentucky prosecutor who urged controversial pardon absent from courtroom

A Kentucky prosecutor has been absent from court in the weeks since it was revealed that he asked former Gov. Matt Bevin to pardon a man convicted of sexual abuse.

Two judges in Christian County say there is an agreement between them and Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling that he remain absent from their courtrooms for the “foreseeable future.”

Dayton Jones was granted a commutation by Bevin on Dec. 9. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on sodomy and other charges in 2016.

A letter Boling wrote asking Bevin to pardon Jones was released Jan. 9.