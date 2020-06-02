Kentucky police highlight problem of kids left in hot cars

Kentucky State Police are working to bring attention to the problem of children being left behind in hot cars.

The police cite information from the National Safety Council that shows 52 children died last year of vehicular heatstroke, including two in Kentucky.

Parents or caregivers can forget a child is in the vehicle, state police spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson said in a news release.

“None of us want to believe that we would get so distracted with our day or other activities that we would exit our vehicle without our child,” Lawson said. “But it happens and it happens too often.”

Lawson says never leave a child unattended in a car. Also, check before locking the car, and open the back door when parking to ensure no one is inside. At home, lock the vehicle at all times, even in a garage, and thoroughly check vehicles in the area if a child is missing.