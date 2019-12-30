Kentucky pastors increase church security after recent attacks

Some Kentucky pastors said it is becoming more important for security guards to carry guns to protect congregations during church services. They pointed to what happened in Texas Sunday to show how lives can be saved.

A Boyle County pastor said he believes an incident about one year ago highlights why these security teams are so important.

"We have to realize we live in a dark and fallen world," said Johnny Thompson, pastor of Willow Grove Baptist Church.

One year ago, the church discussed forming a security team. Some people questioned it.

"Why? I don't believe I can sit in a church building with people carrying guns," Thompson said.

But something happened one Sunday recently that silenced the critics.

"Wearing a trench coat with hands in his pockets, looking the crowd over," Thompson remembered.

Observant people quickly took action and got the suspicious man outside. They later learned he was carrying a knife.

"Don't know what he had planned. But they stopped it," the pastor said.

Since then, they have adopted a security plan, including locking the doors during all services.

"Responsible members of the security team sitting there at those doors," Thompson said. "As not guards, but greeters."

Other team members with guns are strategically placed throughout the church.

"But I assured them, you'll never know if you sit in the church now, you just don't know who they are."

Some asked why people of faith would need to take up such measures.

"We do trust the Lord to take care of us. But in Matthew 10, he tells us, 'Behold, I send you out as sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as snakes and loving as doves,'" quoted Thompson.

The security team is involved in every church function, from Sunday morning worship to birthday parties and Bible school.