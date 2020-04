More drive-thru testing centers are coming to Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear says the state is parterning with Kroger to get the set up Sister station WKYT reports.

One of the first is in Franklin County.

Kroger is providing medical staff protective gear, and the registration site to help test 20,000 people over the next five weeks.

UPS and Gravity Diagnostics are also helping out in order to get a 48-hour turn around on results.