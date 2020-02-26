Kentucky officials prepared in case coronavirus spreads through U.S.

Kentucky officials are growing more concerned as the number of coronavirus cases increases, and are taking steps to prepare just in case.

Tuesday, the CDC warned that Americans should prepare for more cases in the U.S., and President Donald Trump made an announcement Wednesday evening responding to the growing outbreak.

Sister station WKYT talked to Kentucky's health commissioner Steve Stack about the preparations.

"We should let the community know we've had just under 120 people we've monitored who have returned from travel from China," said Stack.

Those people were tested negative for the virus strain, but state officials are not taking any chances.

"You're seeing it in other countries, like Italy, South Korea, Iran, and because of that people are thinking this is not contained," said Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Baptist Health and UK Hospital staff also said they are prepared for an influx of cases.

"Tomorrow, I believe, you'll hear more from us, I believe, on an update for the public," said Governor Andy Beshear. "What it is, and how you can best protect yourself and what our plans are in Kentucky, if and when we see it here. I tell the people of Kentucky, we are absolutely on top of this."

Health officials said you should treat the coronavirus like you should the flu. Wash your hands and stay home when you are sick.