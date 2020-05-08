Kentucky officials offer tips to avoid encounters with bears

Bear activity is picking up in Kentucky with spring in full bloom, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has some tips for people who are having problems with the animals.

The department says instead of trying to change the bear’s behavior, make some adjustments. Most problems involve food, so make sure there’s no garbage or food scraps that draw the animals close.

Besides keeps garbage secure, the department also suggests not leaving pet food outside overnight, removing bird feeders in spring and summer, keeping grills clean, putting food scraps in the trash and surrounding beehives with an electric fence.