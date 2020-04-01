Kentucky officials loosen guidelines to allow more Kentuckians access to food banks

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is temporarily relaxing income requirements through April 30th to allow more Kentuckians to receive food from food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an extremely tough time for many Kentuckians who have lost their jobs or had their income slashed because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said.

“Our citizens have enough to worry about than where their next meal will come from. This action by the KDA’s Division of Food Distribution will allow more Kentuckians to be eligible to receive food from food banks.”

The request from the KDA will allow food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program to increases income guidelines from 130 percent to 185 percent.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture quickly pushed the KDA’s request on Tuesday. Only taking an hour to approve the request.

While the KDA continues to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and it impact on Kentucky they will consider whether to request an extension.