Knox County Magistrate Jerry "Rabbit" Cox sentenced to federal prison

A Kentucky official that sold pain medication while running for office is sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

The Lexington-Herald Leader reports former Knox County Magistrate Jerry “Rabbit” Cox will also be on home arrest for six months after serving his sentence.

Cox wanted probation, but U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom did not grant the request, stating Cox assisted in the increased drug addiction in his community.

Cox sold oxycodone and hydrocodone to an undercover police informant while running for reelection in the 2018 magistrate Republican primary.

A grand jury indicted Cox on six counts of selling drugs weeks prior to the election.

Cox pleaded guilty to selling to the informant on two occasions.

He won the Republican nomination in 2018, but lost the general election.

Cox has served four months of his sentence since last October's guilty plea.