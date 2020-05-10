Kentucky man charged after after children found locked in basement

Kentucky officials said a welfare check led to a Daviess County man being arrested and facing several serious charges.

Deputies said they were called to check on Austin Fugua, 31, and his two children, ages two and three, WFIE reported.

When investigators arrived, they said they found the two children had been locked in the basement and could not get out because the door was locked on the outside.

According to reports, the children were left in the basement with dangerous items, including suspected meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said the house was in poor condition and the children had poor hygiene.

Fuqua was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center where he is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, two counts of unlawful imprisonments, two counts of criminal abuse, along with drug possession charges.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.