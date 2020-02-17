Kentucky man awarded $150,000 after being denied ‘IM GOD’ license plate

A United States District Judge ordered the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to pay the attorney fees for a man that was denied a personalized license plate reading “IM GOD”.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles on behalf of Ben Hart, who applied for the customized license plate back in 2016.

Hart had moved to Kenton County, Kentucky from Ohio and had a customized license plate with the same phrase for more than 12 years.

However, when Hart applied for the custom license plate in Kentucky, he was told that he could not receive it due to being “obscene, vulgar or in bad taste".

Attorneys fought for Hart’s right to exercise free speech and back in November was allowed to obtain the customized license plate. Courts ruled that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet violated the First Amendment by denying Hart’s plates.

The order signed on February 10 stated that Kentucky has to pay more than $150,000 in attorney’s fees and litigation costs to cover fees representing Hart in court.