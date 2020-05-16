Kentucky man arrested for shooting at realtor, girl showing property

A Kentucky man is behind bars after shooting at a female realtor and young girl.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.

Police said, a female realtor with Agency 1 Real Estate was showing a large property with a young female with her, when 55-year-old Phillip Bratcher of Caneyville, Ky. approached the two females waving a .22 inch long gun.

Authorities say Bratcher was being belligerent and did not think the realtor had reason to be on a property that he does not own.

The two females got into a car and Bratcher shot one of the tires.

According to WBKO, the two potential buyers were not near where the shooting occurred as they inspected the property.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Caneyville Police, and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene.

Bratcher was quickly found and arrested at his residence in the 14000 blocks of Beaver Dam Road.

He was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center and charged with two counts of felony wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.