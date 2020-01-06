Kentucky man accused of setting house on fire with aunt inside

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of arson.

The Bourbon County Fire Department responded to a fire on Gillespie Road just before midnight on Jan. 3. The sheriff’s office was called to help due to the severity of the fire.

Deputies determined that Chris Brozowsky poured an accelerant in the hallway of the home, set it on fire and left. A second person was inside and was able to get out safely after hearing a smoke detector.

Sister station WKYT reports the woman inside the house was Brozowsky's aunt. He reportedly told deputies he was upset because his aunt called him names.

Brozowsky was picked up by deputies in Montgomery County where he was brought back to Bourbon County. He was charged with first-degree arson and attempted murder. He was placed in the Bourbon County Detention Center.