Kentucky looking at possibility of voting by mail for the primary election

There could be even more changes coming to the way people vote in the upcoming primary. The COVID-19 pandemic had state officials moving the primary to June 23rd and are also considering other changes like mail-in voting.

The governor says he is concerned about the well being of poll workers, many of whom constitute a population that is vulnerable to the virus. Thursday morning, Secretary of State Michael Adams met in a Zoom meeting to go over options to address the situation.

One of those options includes an absentee method and in-person voting by appointment, while another option would allow voters to drop off their absentee ballots at their county clerk’s offices. Which must be done by 6 p.m. on election night.

According to sister station, WKYT, a third option is voting by mail was mentioned on Wednesday by Governor Beshear.

“I was shown some initial projections on what it might cost the state, and I am absolutely willing to do it,” said Governor Beshear. “I can’t ask poll workers, especially when they are in the most vulnerable population of the coronavirus, to be in that facility of people coming in and out.”

The options discussed by the State Board of Elections Thursday morning will pose a number of challenges, and any results or their effects on election night as it is now, are unlikely to be immediately available.

One of the big questions being talked about is the verification of voter signatures on their ballots.

Governor Beshear also says it would be good to have a test run of voting by mail in the primary, especially if it is needed in the November election.