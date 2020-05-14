Kentucky lifting restrictions on travel, gathering sooner

Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will lift its restrictions on travel and small gatherings ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning May 22, people can get together in gatherings of 10 or fewer. The governor made the announcement at his daily briefing Thursday.

The previous date for resuming such gatherings had been May 25. He says people need to follow health guidelines at gatherings.

Gatherings should be outside whenever possible. And people should not share food, drinks, containers, plates, napkins or utensils.

They also should follow social distancing rules. Beshear says the out-of-state travel ban also will expire on May 22.