Kentucky Senate passes a state budget

The Kentucky Senate passed a state budget bill Thursday evening.

The Lexington-Herald Leader reports the bill takes aim at teachers, dropping the $2,000 pay raise Governor Beshear promised and withholds $1.13 billion in their pension funding.

Previous attempts to change the teacher pensions resulted in protests at the capitol, but the state capitol is currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill will head back to the House and a committee in both the House and Senate will negotiate a final budget.

The budget must be passed before legislators adjourn on April 15th.