Kentucky lawmakers work to fund last year's school safety bill, find school resource officers

Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed legislation to make schools safer.

2019's Senate Bill 1 was named the School Safety and Resiliency Act.

A key component of the bill was to make sure there are more school resource officers in all schools. A school resource officer is a sworn law enforcement officer responsible for safety and crime prevention in schools.

"You know there's a misnomer about school resource officers, that they are there to back up the paddy wagon. These are role models out there. They are mentors," said Jon Akers, with the Kentucky Center for School Safety.

Lawmakers were told many districts do not have school resource officers. Other schools do not have enough officers to protect the number of students in the school.

Ben Wilcox, the State School Security Marshal whose position was created by Senate Bill 1, said the national model asks for one resource officer per 1,000 students.

In the matter of getting started towards that goal, Wilcox said, "But to just get someone on that campus is more than what some of these schools have and that is going to be a big first step for a lot of these folks.”

Experts say funding is usually the problem, but an official at one southern Kentucky school system also says it is also difficult finding personnel. Officials say there are 474 school resource officers in Kentucky schools, but only 18 fully-funded school resource officer programs in the state. There are more than 170 school districts in Kentucky and more than 1,400 school buildings.

"It seems to me that non-compliance is not acceptable," said Senator Reggie Thomas (D-Lexington).

Although the school safety bill was passed last year, there are still questions on its funding. The Senate education chair said Thursday he believes both the House and Senate will make it a priority to fund school safety in this session.

"It will get into a funding question. We need to encourage these school districts out of there, of why they are not equipped to have an SRO on their campus," said Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville).

Lawmakers know progress is being made, but more work needs to be done. A bill this session may also be considered that would require all school resource officers to carry a weapon.

"Any officer in the school, I want them to be armed. Because if an armed intruder come in, I want them to deal with that," said Akers.

"We're not going to give them slingshots, not going to give them something else, to not help them in a situation of whatever could befall them," said Wise.