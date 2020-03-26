Kentucky lawmakers reconvene after weeklong break, advance alcohol shipping bill

Lawmakers advanced a bill allowing Kentucky consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to them.

The Senate committee action came as lawmakers reconvened Thursday after a weeklong break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure now heads to the full Senate.

Lawmakers were prepared for a flurry of activity with only a handful of days left in this year's abbreviated session because of the pandemic.

They made special accommodations due to the virus. Legislative staff read testimony from some people who didn't attend the committee hearing on the alcohol-shipment bill.