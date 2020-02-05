Kentucky lawmakers react to President Trump's acquittal

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday, and Kentucky lawmakers were quick to respond to the decision.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said:

“Since President Trump’s election, some members of the Democrat Party have been determined to impeach him. First, it was so-called ‘Russian collusion,’ and when the Mueller Report didn’t satisfy their desires, Democrats cooked up two articles of impeachment to accomplish their goal and even attempt to prevent future ballot access. This has been a flagrant abuse of power by the U.S. House, and it took the Senate to end this charade. America deserves better in the future, and I hope we won’t go down such a partisan-driven path again.”

Congressman John Yarmuth (D-KY) felt very differently than Senator Paul:

“Senate acquittal concludes the biggest cover-up in U.S. history. Our founders foresaw a president who would refuse to uphold his constitutional oath, but they failed to imagine nearly an entire party in Congress refusing theirs. Not a single witness was allowed to testify, not even those with first-hand knowledge of the President’s unlawful actions. In declaring that they do not care that President Trump abused his power and broke the law, this Republican Senate has made official its preference of a dictator over our democracy. "President Trump will not stop. We all know that. A man with no shame cannot be shamed. He is unfit for office and will continue to exploit it for personal gain, and now—thanks to the cowardice of nearly every Senate Republican—he is above the law. This is a dark day for America, and a century from now, the damage done by this President and Mitch McConnell’s Senate will continue to reverberate.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called the entire trial an attack on the office of the presidency:

"The United States Senate was made for moments like this. The Framers predicted that factional fever might dominate House majorities from time to time. They knew the country would need a firewall to keep partisan flames from scorching our Republic. So they created the Senate. Out of “necessity,” James Madison wrote, “of some stable institution in the government.” "Today we will fulfill this founding purpose. We will reject this incoherent case that comes nowhere near justifying the first presidential removal in history. This partisan impeachment will end today. But I fear the threat to our institutions may not. Because this episode is one symptom of something deeper. "In the last three years, the opposition to this President has come to revolve around a truly dangerous concept. Leaders in the opposite party increasingly argue that if our institutions don’t produce the outcomes they like, our institutions themselves must be broken. One side has decided that defeat simply means the whole system is broken; that we must literally tear up the rules and write new ones. "Normally, when a party loses an election, it accepts defeat. It reflects and retools. But not this time. We simply cannot let factional fever break our institutions. It must work the other way, as Madison and Hamilton intended. The institutions must break the fever, rather than the other way around. "The Framers built the Senate to keep temporary rage from doing permanent damage to our Republic. That is what we will do when we end this precedent-breaking impeachment. I hope we will look back on this vote and say: This was the day the fever began to break. I hope we will not say this was just the beginning."

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers weighed in on the acquittal:

“This phony impeachment process essentially held hostage much of the real work of this congressional body for months, but it is finally ‘game over’ for the Democrats’ politically-motivated charade. President Trump’s acquittal is confirmation of what we have known all along, that there was not a single shred of evidence of a high crime or misdemeanor. In his State of the Union address, President Trump focused on the ‘Great American Comeback’ story and I hope we can move forward collaboratively to advance an agenda that puts America first.”

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath (D-KY) said she would have voted to impeach and convict on both counts if she was part of the trial:

"For 20 years, I served as a commissioned military officer, fighting to keep our nation safe and protect our democracy. Many of my friends died in combat to preserve the founding principles of our country. What happened in the Senate this week pushed aside fairness and the rule of law in favor of raw partisan politics. The long-term interests of our country took a backseat, yet again. "It was clear from the overwhelming evidence provided by the House, and the refusal of the White House to provide the witnesses and documents requested, that the president withheld vital national security assistance to Ukraine in order to pressure them to investigate a political opponent. Our national security is not a bargaining chip. "For this reason alone, I would have voted to impeach and convict on both counts. "Republican senators could have forced the president to tell the American people the truth about withholding national security funding through witnesses and the release of documents. Instead, these senators let the president’s team order potential witnesses to refuse to testify at House hearings in a blatant cover-up of illegal actions. Senators then blamed House impeachment managers for presenting a “weak” case and gave the lack of such testimony as their primary reason for voting against removing the president. "What is astounding is that we now have a major political party — the Republican Party — that, with only one exception in the Senate, is no longer serious about its job, its adherence to our sacred constitutional obligations, and doesn’t have the guts to perform its basic duty to act as a co-equal branch of government and a check on out of control presidential power. "Even supporters of the president must realize that the conduct of Republican senators during this process was not an act of bravery, but simply a falling in line so that they wouldn’t be challenged in their own primary if they dug too deep. They are now a party drifting about with no moral compass, lost at sea, and unable to recognize right from wrong. "It now rests in the hands of all of us — the voters of all political stripes — to reject elected officials who don’t have the courage to be more than a rubber stamp for their own political party."

The Republican Party of Kentucky's chairman Mac Brown shared his thoughts as well:

“Ever since they lost the 2016 election, the Democrats have been determined to undo the will of 63 million Americans that voted for President Trump, including more than 1.2 million Kentuckians. Thanks to the steadfast leadership of our Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, along with Senator Rand Paul, today the Democrats’ partisan impeachment has finally come to an end. Make no mistake: the voters will hold the Democrats accountable for this failed and partisan attack in November by reelecting President Trump and sending even more of our Kentucky Republican state and federal candidates back to Frankfort and Washington.”