Kentucky lawmakers promote bill to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs

A bill backed by a bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin.

The bill would cap insulin co-pays at $100 for a 30-day supply. More than 500,000 people in Kentucky live with diabetes.

The bill's lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Danny Bentley, says the price of insulin has skyrocketed by more than 550% in the last 14 years.

The bill is supported by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. The Democratic governor has urged the GOP-led legislature to “fight back" against high insulin prices by passing the measure.

The bill would apply only to commercial health insurance plans.

