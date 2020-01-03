Kentucky lawmakers have opposing views on Iran general's death

Thousands of troops are on their way to the Middle East after the United States killed General Qassem Soleimani, a powerful Iranian leader.

Sister station WKYT reports Kentucky lawmakers are split mostly on party lines.

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr, a Republican, praised the decision.

"He was a terrorist, an evil man responsible for the killing of hundreds of American service members and he was in the active stages of planning a second assault of the u-s embassy in Baghdad," Barr said.

Senator Rand Paul, who is also a Republican, wants the President to show restraint. He is worried that the general's death may lead to more instability or even war.

On the Senate floor this morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made these remarks.

"I recommend all senators wait to review the facts and hear from the White House before passing much of a judgment on this operation and its potential consequences," said McConnell.

McConnell said there would be a briefing later for key Senate staffers on the drone strike.