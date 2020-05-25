Kentucky lawmakers condemn effigy of Gov. Beshear hanged by protesters

Elected officials on both sides of the aisle are outraged by the actions of a group of protesters, after they hanged an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear Sunday afternoon.

Photos and videos of the effigy show a sign saying "Sic semper tyrannis." That is a Latin phrase, meaning "Thus always to tyrants,".

This phrase is associated with Marcus Iunius Brutus, who was involved with the assassination of Julius Caesar. It is also believed to have been yelled by John Wilkes Booth after assassinating President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Here in Eastern Kentucky, State Senator Brandon Smith commented on the effigy in a statement on Facebook saying that while criticism is part of being an elected official, this crossed a line.

Statewide, Kentucky House Democrats quickly released a statement condemning the effigy as beyond reprehensible, but say they believe it is a conclusion to escalating behavior.

Below is the statement from House Democratic Leaders in response to actions that took place today at the Capitol. #kyhousedems pic.twitter.com/EgxmUijawC — KY House Democrats (@kyhousedems) May 24, 2020

One person at the rally said the effigy hanging was one way for those frustrated with Gov. Beshear's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to peacefully protest his actions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed that while he defends the First Amendment, this effigy was unacceptable.

.@SenateMajLdr: “As a strong defender of the First Amendment, I believe Americans have the right to peacefully protest. However, today’s action toward Governor Beshear is unacceptable. There is no place for hate in Kentucky.” — Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) May 25, 2020

Amy McGrath, who is running against McConnell in this years senate election, had a simple message for Kentuckians.

I am shocked and saddened by the actions of the protesters in Frankfort today. Never did I think I would see this type of behavior on our Capitol lawn. Today’s events should be condemned by every Kentuckian and American. Kentucky is better than this. I stand with our Governor. https://t.co/3hWcBKGi9b — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) May 25, 2020

Fellow Senate candidate Charles Booker also released a statement denouncing the display, pointing out the history behind the act.

An effigy of Gov. Beshear was hung on the grounds of our State Capitol.



It’s not just the threat on his life, it’s the fact that they demonstrated an act rooted in our history of racism. I’ve had family lynched in Kentucky. This is vile and traumatic.



My statement. pic.twitter.com/wbcWT56bRH — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 24, 2020

Keep scrolling for more responses from elected officials and other Kentucky leaders:

What occurred at today's rally was unacceptable and has no place in Kentucky's political discourse. The Republican Party of Kentucky strongly condemns the violent imagery against the Governor in today's protest. — Republican Party of Kentucky (@KYGOP) May 24, 2020

This is sickening, and I condemn it. We have to learn to disagree without threats of violence. https://t.co/14jN1BNAsS — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) May 24, 2020

A statement from Speaker David Osborne on behalf of the entire House Majority Caucus: pic.twitter.com/tGdYaTCJp3 — KY House Republicans (@KYHouseGOP) May 25, 2020

This is disgusting and I condemn it wholeheartedly. The words of John Wilkes Booth have no place in the Party of Lincoln. https://t.co/mILfSMVEHy — KY Sec. of State Michael G. Adams (@KYSecState) May 24, 2020