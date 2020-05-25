Kentucky lawmakers condemn effigy of Gov. Beshear hanged by protesters

Frankfort, Ky (WYMT) - Elected officials on both sides of the aisle are outraged by the actions of a group of protesters, after they hanged an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear Sunday afternoon.

Photos and videos of the effigy show a sign saying "Sic semper tyrannis." That is a Latin phrase, meaning "Thus always to tyrants,".

This phrase is associated with Marcus Iunius Brutus, who was involved with the assassination of Julius Caesar. It is also believed to have been yelled by John Wilkes Booth after assassinating President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Here in Eastern Kentucky, State Senator Brandon Smith commented on the effigy in a statement on Facebook saying that while criticism is part of being an elected official, this crossed a line.

Statewide, Kentucky House Democrats quickly released a statement condemning the effigy as beyond reprehensible, but say they believe it is a conclusion to escalating behavior.

One person at the rally said the effigy hanging was one way for those frustrated with Gov. Beshear's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to peacefully protest his actions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed that while he defends the First Amendment, this effigy was unacceptable.

Amy McGrath, who is running against McConnell in this years senate election, had a simple message for Kentuckians.

Fellow Senate candidate Charles Booker also released a statement denouncing the display, pointing out the history behind the act.

