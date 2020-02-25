Kentucky lawmakers approve Marsy's Law

State lawmakers are trying again on a bill dealing with crime victim rights.

Marsy's Law was passed and ratified in a constitutional amendment two years ago but struck down in the courts.

Marsy's Law is named after a Calfornia case where victims of crimes were not made aware when convicted criminals were released or had further judicial proceedings.

Senator Whitney Westerfield said victims of crime should have the right to present at proceedings and know what’s going on with people accused of crimes against them during the judicial process.

“But those victims will have a voice that is protected in our constitution and they deserve that,” said Westerfield.

Senator Reggie Thomas said his vote was in honor of Anita Franklin, whose son was murdered in Lexington.

“She was a staunch and victim rights advocate. So this vote today was in honor of Anita Franklin,” said Thomas.

Westerfield also mentioned that some lawmakers disagree with how this is being done.

Senator John Schickel said, “This constitutional amendment quite simply puts the constitution in conflict with itself. Kentucky has a bill of rights.”

The Senate approved the amendment 31-6, but there is still the question of whether it will get struck down again this year by the Supreme Court just like it did two years ago.

Westerfield said, “The fix to what was previously addressed by the Supreme Court was adding the entire amendment as a ballot question.”

Other lawmakers say this law is not simply needed.

“I’m all for strengthening what we have in place now, that we mentioned. But to defer to the duly elected prosecutors and judges we elect to make these decisions,” said Senator Robin Webb.

The bill will now go to the house.