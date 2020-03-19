Kentucky lawmakers adjust schedule amid coronavirus outbreak

Kentucky's legislature will take a weeklong break because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne made the announcement Thursday.

The main priority is to pass a new state budget.

The adjusted schedule would have lawmakers adjourn until returning to the Capitol for a one-day session on March 26.

They would meet again on April 1 with the goal of passing the budget.

Lawmakers would return later in that month to take up any vetoes by Gov. Andy Beshear.