Kentucky lands Obi Toppin's younger brother from Rhode Island

(Photo: Twitter (@Jtoppin21))
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With one returner from last year's team, Kentucky has continued to work in the transfer market. On Thursday, the Cats landed Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin.

Toppin spent a year with the Rams, averaging 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He is the younger brother of AP National Player of the Year and First-Team All-American Obi Toppin.

The commitment gives Kentucky nine players on next year's roster.

 
