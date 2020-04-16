Kentucky lands Obi Toppin's younger brother from Rhode Island

With one returner from last year's team, Kentucky has continued to work in the transfer market. On Thursday, the Cats landed Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin.

C O M M I T T E D #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/7Xao992RiW — Jtoppin_21 (@Jtoppin21) April 16, 2020

Toppin spent a year with the Rams, averaging 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He is the younger brother of AP National Player of the Year and First-Team All-American Obi Toppin.

The commitment gives Kentucky nine players on next year's roster.