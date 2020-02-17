Kentucky health officials report more than 2,000 new flu cases

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported more than 2,000 new flu cases in its last report.

(Pixabay)

See sister station WKYT's report on Kentucky flu cases here.

Jefferson County leads the way with 1,645 new cases. Pike County is in third and Perry County ranks at sixth.

At least 50 people have died from flu-related causes this flu season so far.

As of health officials' latest report, there have been 17,203 confirmed flu cases in Kentucky this season.

"We have had deaths and that's unfortunate because possibly some of them could have been prevented by vaccinations," said Dr. Clarence Sullivan, who is a pharmacist at The Pharmacy Shoppe.

If you are sick, you are urged to stay home and wash your hands frequently.