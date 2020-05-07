Kentucky firefighter training moves to online

Some firefighters and refreshing and improving their skills with online courses.

Our sister station WKYT reports the Kentucky Fire Commission is holding three hour Zoom classed day and night throughout the week.

Instructors lead interactive classes on ventilation, fire control, CPR and more while students log in with their cameras on.

State Fire Rescue Training Director Marc Rudder says younger firefighters are more at ease with this format and more experienced firemen and women have been open to the change, and class attendance numbers show that.