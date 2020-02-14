Four Kentuckians, including firefighter, killed in Missouri crash

A criminal investigation is underway in St. Charles County, Missouri following a multi-car crash on Interstate 64 on Friday morning that killed four people from Louisville.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report shows the crash happened around 10:38 a.m.

The report confirms Carrie R. McCaw, 44, Lesley D. Prather, 44, and two 12-year-old juveniles were killed in the crash; two died at the scene and the other two were brought to a hospital where they died.

One of the adult victims was a Louisville firefighter, per LFD Chief Gregory Frederick.

The Ohio Valley Volleyball Center, KIVA Sports, confirmed via Twitter that McCaw and Prather’s daughters, Kacey McCaw and Rhyan Prather, were the two juveniles killed in the crash.

NBC-affiliate KSDK reports a pickup truck going eastbound on I-64 crossed into the westbound lane and caused the crash.

The driver of the truck, Elijah Henderson, 29, of St. Charles, Missouri, was brought to a hospital with injuries but is expected to survive. The St. Charles County Prosecutor told KSDK that police are waiting for toxicology reports on Henderson who has a history of drug charges.