Kentucky farmers hope annual auction will relieve hay shortage stress

Kentucky farmers have been dealing with hay shortages this winter due to the wet weather.

WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports farmers hope an upcoming auction in Madison County will relieve some of that stress.

Farmers from all over the place will bring in thousands of bales of hay to be auctioned off to other farmers who need hay for their livestock.

"We had a lot of rain that grew a lot of grass for us, which was good, but it was so wet that farmers couldn't get in the fields and get their hay put up dry," explained Brandon Sears, an Agricultural and Natural Resources Extension Agent. "So a lot of it just got put back on the fields basically and wasn't able to be harvested."

The auctioned hay will be tested for quality and nutrition value so buyers know what they are bidding on.